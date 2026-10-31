‘Majority voted for change’: Rallies to be held tonight in support of Jewish-Arab government

Several demonstrations are expected across the country tonight in support of the formation of a Jewish-Arab government by the so-called change bloc.

Organizers from the Standing Together group say rallies will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Tel Aviv’s Habima Square, Jerusalem’s Paris Square, as well as in Beersheba, Haifa and Tayibe, calling for the formation of such a government following Tuesday’s election.

The election saw the opposition win 67 seats to the coalition’s 53. However, those 67 are made up of 48 seats for Zionist parties and 19 seats for Arab non-Zionist parties, with whom Jewish opposition leaders previously said they would not cooperate.

“Protesters are demanding that the bloc’s leaders recognize their victory and form a government based on Jewish-Arab partnership,” organizers say.

“The Jewish-Arab majority that voted for change must also be reflected in the next government. Now is not the time to abandon our partnership, but to turn it into a political force that changes reality. Arab votes are worth exactly as much as Jewish votes, and Arab citizens must be full partners in shaping the country’s future.”