Fears of violence as France braces for Halloween protests

France is braced for a third weekend of protests coinciding with Halloween, as shops board up and authorities scramble to prevent a repeat of the street violence that swept the country two weeks ago.

The demonstrations come in an increasingly febrile political climate, with presidential elections six months away and far-right leader Marine Le Pen leading opinion polls.

President Emmanuel Macron this week said it was “not normal” for France to be in such a state of “turmoil” so close to a presidential election.

Around 70,000 security personnel will be deployed today, matching the number mobilized a week ago, as authorities seek to avert a repeat of the October 17 unrest.

More than 40 metro stations will be closed in the capital and tram services will also be disrupted.

An aide to Interior Minister Laurent Nunez says they expect street violence on a scale “comparable” to the unrest two weeks ago, when images of clashes, looted shops and public buildings set ablaze were broadcast around the world.

The protest movement brings together Yellow Vest activists, trade unions, and high school and university students. It initially focused on the rising cost of living, inequality, and deteriorating learning conditions.

But following a security clampdown and serious injuries to some protesters, the movement broadened its demands to include greater protection of civil liberties and the right to protest.