Man accused of trying to deal in weapons during house arrest for weapons crimes

A former member of a local council in northern Israel has been indicted for attempting to deal in weapons while under house arrest for weapons possession, Channel 12 reports.

Charges were filed against the man in the Haifa District Court, alongside three other people involved in the alleged crimes.

The defendant is accused of contacting weapons traders in the West Bank to try and arrange deals.

However, the report adds that the central suspect in the case has not yet been apprehended.