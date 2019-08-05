The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.
Mandel foundation to donate $20m for innovative Beersheba wildlife center
US Jewish philanthropist Morton Mandel’s foundation will donate $20 million for the construction of an innovative wildlife center in Beersheba, the city’s Mayor Ruvik Danilovich announces.
The center, to open in 2021, will serve as an educational center for animal-human interaction and enable visitors to learn of animal relationships and their place in ecological systems.
Danilovich says the donation is the largest in Beerhseba’s history and will go towards the establishment of “an international initiative that will serve as a global breakthrough in how humans relate to animals.
The center will reportedly incorporate animals of endangered species or ones that for various reasons cannot be released into the wild. The animals will not be in cages but rather in an open “savanna-like” enclosure, according to the municipality.
Netanyahu accuses Lapid of anti-Semitic tone in campaign video
Echoing charges by ultra-Orthodox leaders, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accusing Blue and White’s Yair Lapid of anti-Semitic incitement over a campaign video in which he mocked Haredi leaders as greedy.
“The incitement by prime ministerial candidate Yair Lapid, with its anti-Semitic tone, proves once again why Yair Lapid mustn’t be allowed to be prime minister,” he says.
Lapid and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz have agreed that if the party forms the next government they will share the premiership between them, with Lapid taking over after two and a half years.
Lapid has rejected claims his video fed off Jewish stereotypes, saying he was “not impressed that they scream ‘hate, hate’ every time someone criticizes them. There is real anti-Semitism in the world: Jews are shot in synagogues. This is not anti-Semitism.”
Putin urges new arms talks with US to avoid ‘chaos’
Russian President Vladimir Putin urges the United States to begin new arms talks following the demise of a key arms control agreement, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty.
“In order to avoid chaos that has no rules, limits and laws, one needs to once again weigh all possible dangerous consequences and start serious dialogue without any ambiguities,” Putin says in a statement. “We are ready for it.”
He says said Russia would be “forced” to develop new missiles if the US does the same.
— AFP
Poll: PM wins on diplomacy and security, fails on social issues, integrity
A new poll shows most Israelis rate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highly on security and diplomatic issues, while a majority gives the premier poor grades on Israel’s social cohesion under his leadership, as well as on his personal integrity.
Sixty percent of Israelis questioned in the survey by the Israel Democracy Institute said Netanyahu’s performance on security was good; 56% approved of his security record and 50.5% said he performed well on the Iranian threat.
But 51% said he had failed on reducing societal gaps (only 22% approved) and 49% criticized his integrity (23% approved and 18% said it was middling).
GPS disruptions at Ben Gurion Airport end after two months
Disruptions to the satellite navigation systems of airplanes flying around Ben Gurion International Airport have ended after around two months, the Airports Authority says.
The issue had been an ongoing one in recent months, with fingers pointed at Russian forces in nearby Syria as possibly being behind the GPS problems. The issue did not cause any accidents or safety incidents.
The interference with the airplanes’ GPS reception appeared to stem from a form of electronic warfare known as “spoofing,” which Russia has been accused of doing in the past as a defensive measure, despite the disruptions it causes to nearby aircraft and ships.
It is not clear what brought about the end of the disruptions, and whether Israel’s security establishment was involved.
Gaza report: Friday’s weekly protests called off due to holiday
A Hamas-affiliated TV channel is reporting that Friday’s weekly border protests are canceled this week.
Al-Resalah says “The National Commission for the March of Return and Breaking the Siege decided that events this week will be limited to performing Eid al-Adha prayers in the Malaka camp east of Gaza City and the Return camp east of Khan Younis.”
It said the committee decided not to hold rallies “to ease the situation for citizens and allow them the opportunity to prepare for the blessed holiday.”
— with Adam Rasgon
Lapid won’t accept Likud proposal not to seek disqualification of controversial parties
Blue and White’s Yair Lapid said earlier this morning he would oppose a Likud-led initiative to refrain from requesting the disqualification of political parties ahead of the next election.
MK David Bitan has said he will seek an agreement from all parties not to attempt to ban any party from running for the Knesset, reasoning that such challenges were already heard (and rejected) ahead of the April elections.
But Lapid told Kan Bet radio he will not sign on to such a proposal, claiming it was an attempt to legitimize “the devotees of Baruch Goldstein,” referring to the far-right Otzma Yehudit party.
“This group and the group at Balad should not be in the Knesset,” he says, in reference to the controversial Arab party that is part of the Joint (Arab) List.
Lapid did not say whether Blue and White would once again petition for the parties to be banned.
Gantz in implied criticism of Lapid: Let’s not mimic Netanyahu’s style
Blue and White chief Benny Gantz sends some implied criticism in the direction of his partner and deputy in the party leadership, Yair Lapid, after Lapid issues a controversial video lampooning ultra-Orthodox politicians as money-hungry.
Haredi leaders have accused Lapid of dabbling in anti-Semitic stereotypes.
Gantz tweets: “The strength of Israeli society comes from its unity, in all sectors — secular and religious, Jews and non-Jews, left and right. That is the appropriate way for Israel’s leadership to behave at this time.”
Referencing the upcoming Tisha B’Av fast in which Jew mourn the destruction of the Second Temple, Gantz notes the saying that the Temple fell due to needless hate, and says: “We should adopt a different style to that of Netanyahu and focus on gratuitous love.”
Civil service commissioner approves new director-general for Justice Ministry
Civil Service Commissioner Daniel Hershkowitz has approved Justice Minister Amir Ohana’s appointment of his associate Ophir Cohen to serve as the ministry’s director-general.
The Movement for Quality Government in Israel had criticized Ohana’s decision to fire previous director-general Emi Palmor in favor of Cohen, who has little relevant experience in law.
But Hershkowitz says he was convinced by Ohana’s assertion that Cohen will be able to work with the ministry’s professional team to keep things running properly.
Trump proposes tighter gun control tied to immigration reform
US President Donald Trump is suggesting that Republicans and Democrats agree on tighter gun control and link this to his pet project of immigration reform.
“Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” Trump tweets as he prepares to address the nation on two weekend mass shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded in Texas and Ohio.
“We must have something good, if not GREAT, come out of these two tragic events!” Trump writes.
We cannot let those killed in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, die in vain. Likewise for those so seriously wounded. We can never forget them, and those many who came before them. Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019
— AFP
Hamas calls on Gazans to stop waving swastika banners at protests
The Hamas terror organization is calling on protesters in the Gaza Strip to refrain from waving flags with swastikas during border demonstrations, Channel 12 reports.
The new instruction not to use any flags besides the Palestinian one comes days after the Israeli army published photos of a swastika banner being flown during Friday’s rally.
The Nazi Swastika flag, a symbol of murder and hatred, raised yet again during a Hamas riot in Gaza today.In the face of this hatred stand IDF soldiers, ready and determined to defend lsrael.
פורסם על ידי Israel Defense Forces ב- יום שישי, 2 באוגוסט 2019
The Nazi symbol has been waved by protesters on previous occasions during protests.
Hamas says it does not want “the Zionist occupation to make use of this” to delegitimize the protests.
