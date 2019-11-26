Mandelblit decries Netanyahu’s ‘threats, lies and baseless slander’ at judiciary

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit delivers strong criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attacks on the judiciary at a legal conference in Eilat.

“The dignified approach we take is not always embraced by others,” he says. “I am hearing expressions that don’t have a place in public discourse that are directed at the law enforcement system, and certain senior officials inside it. I am hearing threats. I am hearing lies. I am hearing baseless slander. That is simply shocking.”

Mandelblit adds that the fact that State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan and prosecution official Liat Ben Ari, who oversaw the investigations against Netanyahu, now require a security detail is “unacceptable.”

“Benjamin Netanyahu is the prime minister of us all. He heads the government, which we serve. The state prosecution is not, God forbid, in a confrontation with the prime minister or any minister,” Mandelblit says.