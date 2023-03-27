Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Tens of thousands attend pro-overhaul rally; Ohana urges protesters to lower the flames

27 March 2023, 7:49 pm Edit

Tens of thousands of government supporters are protesting in Jerusalem against the expected halt of the judicial overhaul legislation.

“Our voice isn’t less important than a pilot’s,” they chant, as well as, “We know exactly who we voted for” and “There’s no way that a faction of elites can bring the country to this point. We are one nation.”

Likud’s Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana addresses the rally and asks the masses to lower the flames and avoid violence.

“We are in a sensitive, stormy and delicate period,” Ohana says. “There are no enemies. There is one nation that is divided over our path and is hoping for better days. Let’s fulfill this hope, together.”

