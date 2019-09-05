Massive fire breaks out at Haifa oil factory

A massive fire has broken out at an oil factory in the coastal city of Haifa, causing huge plumes of black smoke dozens of meters into the sky.

There are no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighters from the nearby city of Hadera and the Zevulun Regional Council are making their way to Haifa to help battle the flames.

According to Hebrew-language media reports, the fire broke out in a storage facility that holds 80 tons of oil.

The reports say the Haifa port has been closed to all maritime traffic until further notice.