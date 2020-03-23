McDonald’s closes its Israel restaurants, will supply hospitals with free food

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party says all the members of the right-wing religious bloc will boycott today’s Knesset session, accusing the rival Blue and White party of “dictatorial, destructive conduct.”

Benny Gantz’s party, with a 61-strong majority that includes the predominantly Arab Joint List, is planning to replace Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, form the Arrangements Committee and kick off the 23rd Knesset’s activity despite fierce opposition by the current caretaker government.

“Blue and White are trampling democracy using a one-person majority, and with the help of the Joint List, including terror supporter Hiba Yazbak,” says Likud, which itself governed several years back with a one-person majority.

“In the history of the State of Israel… there has never been a situation in which the formation of an Arrangements Committee and other committees is brought to a vote without agreement,” it adds.

“In light of their shameful conduct, Likud and the national camp” — a reference to the Yamina, Shas and United Torah Judaism parties — “have decided to boycott the plenum discussions and not take part in this despicable process.”