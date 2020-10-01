Meretz says Haredi politicians have ‘blood on their hands,’ then deletes post

A campaign poster shared on social media by the Meretz party accuses ultra-Orthodox politicians of having “blood on their hands.”

It is deleted a short while later.

The poster, which features images of Shas leader Aryeh Deri and United Torah Judaism leader Yaakov Litzman, is a criticism of their coronavirus policies and comes amid a huge surge in virus cases among Haredim and in the entire country.

The poster is condemned by opposition leader Yair Lapid, who calls it “unbearable and illegitimate.”

“This is not what the State of Israel and the people of Israel need. I strongly condemn this statement. This is not how we’ll get out of the crisis,” he tweets.

Lapid commends Meretz for erasing the post.