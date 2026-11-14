Microsoft says services back up after day-long global outage

Microsoft says that services have fully recovered across Teams, Outlook, Copilot, and other applications, ending a global outage that crippled online communications for businesses and governments for over 24 hours.

“We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions,” the company posts on X.

We are deeply sorry for the disruption this incident has caused our customers and partners. We know the trust they place in our services and take that responsibility extremely seriously. We are seeing broad recovery and stability across our services. This was a technical issue… — Microsoft (@Microsoft) November 13, 2026