Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, November 14, 2026

Microsoft says services back up after day-long global outage

By Reuters Today, 8:58 am
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Microsoft says that services have fully recovered across Teams, Outlook, Copilot, and other applications, ending a global outage that crippled online communications for businesses and governments for over 24 hours.

“We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions,” the company posts on X.

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