Missile factory transformed into ventilator production line

The Defense Ministry says it is beginning to make its own ventilators along with Israel Aerospace Industries and medical firm Inovytec, using a production line usually used to build missiles.

It says 30 Ventway Sparrow ventilators built by the collaborative effort have already been sent to the Health Ministry.

The country currently has some 2,400 breathing machines, enough for the current number of seriously sick, but could become easily overwhelmed, with tight competition across the globe to procure more.

“The State of Israel must develop independent capabilities in everything related to dealing with the COVID-19 virus pandemic. We cannot remain dependent on procurement from other countries,” says Defense Minister Naftali Bennett in a statement.

IAI, the nation’s largest aerospace and defense firm, has also been involved in innovating other solutions, such as a UV light to disinfect masks.