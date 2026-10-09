Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026
Missing Israeli hiker found dead in Greece after three weeks
Ami Yogev, an Israeli hiker who went missing several weeks ago, has been found dead on Mount Olympus in Greece, according to Greek media.
The 46-year-old from Modiin was located at an altitude of around 1,800 meters, reports the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper.
He was found by a group of Israeli volunteers who set out to locate Yogev, who was last heard from on September 20.
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