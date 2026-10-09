Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Missing Israeli hiker found dead in Greece after three weeks

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Ami Yogev, an Israeli hiker who went missing several weeks ago, has been found dead on Mount Olympus in Greece, according to Greek media.

The 46-year-old from Modiin was located at an altitude of around 1,800 meters, reports the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper.

He was found by a group of Israeli volunteers who set out to locate Yogev, who was last heard from on September 20.

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