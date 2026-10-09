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Yair Golan: It was a ‘mistake’ for Israel to assassinate Ali Khamenei

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Yair Golan, chairman of The Democrats party, attends the Shabtai Shavit World Summit on Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya, October 6, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)
Yair Golan, chairman of The Democrats party, attends the Shabtai Shavit World Summit on Counter-Terrorism at Reichman University in Herzliya, October 6, 2026. (Tal Gal/Flash90)

The Democrats party leader Yair Golan says it was a “mistake” for Israel to assassinate Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the start of the US-Israeli warn on Iran in February.

“I think, unequivocally, the elimination of Khamenei the father was a mistake,” Golan says during an interview at an event in Rishon Lezion.

“Not because he didn’t deserve to die, only because it doesn’t serve the interests of the State of Israel,” the left-wing politician adds. “Anytime there’s an elderly, long-serving leader, there’s a certain advantage to that — and he was already 86 years old.”

Golan says that in the wake of Khamenei’s dead and the appointment of his successor, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, “we’re left with more extreme and violent individuals.”

He suggests that now Israel is in a worse situation overall following the war with Iran, because Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “set an unrealistic goal that failed and was never achieved — toppling the Iranian regime.”

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