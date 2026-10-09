Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026
Ship hit by unknown projectile off UAE coast, says maritime agency
The UKMTO maritime agency says it has received multiple reports of an unknown projectile striking a ship off the United Arab Emirates and causing a fire.
The fire had been extinguished but there were not yet details on any casualties aboard the vessel, which was reportedly dozens of kilometers from the Iranian-blockaded Strait of Hormuz. It comes days after a tanker was hit off Qatar, around 500 kilometers (300 miles) west of the vital strait.
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