Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026

Pillay dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to ‘survivors of international crimes’

By AFP Today, 3:30 pm
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South African lawyer Navi Pillay (R) addresses journalists after she was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, on October 9, 2026 at the historic Courtroom 600 of Nuremberg’s Palace of Justice, venue of the 1945-1946 Nuremberg Trials against leaders of defeated Nazi Germany, in Nuremberg, southern Germany, where she was attending the Nuremberg Forum 2026 conference of the International Nuremberg Principles Academy. (Frank Boxler/AFP)
South African lawyer Navi Pillay (R) addresses journalists after she was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, on October 9, 2026 at the historic Courtroom 600 of Nuremberg’s Palace of Justice, venue of the 1945-1946 Nuremberg Trials against leaders of defeated Nazi Germany, in Nuremberg, southern Germany, where she was attending the Nuremberg Forum 2026 conference of the International Nuremberg Principles Academy. (Frank Boxler/AFP)

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner, South Africa’s Navi Pillay — who headed the Rwanda genocide tribunal and a UN commission which accused Israel of genocide — dedicates the award to “survivors of international crimes.”

“Let me dedicate this award to all of the survivors of international crimes,” 85-year-old Pillay tells a press conference in the historic courtroom in Germany’s Nuremberg, where the trials prosecuting Nazi leaders after World War II were held.

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