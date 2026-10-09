Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 9, 2026
Pillay dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to ‘survivors of international crimes’
The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner, South Africa’s Navi Pillay — who headed the Rwanda genocide tribunal and a UN commission which accused Israel of genocide — dedicates the award to “survivors of international crimes.”
“Let me dedicate this award to all of the survivors of international crimes,” 85-year-old Pillay tells a press conference in the historic courtroom in Germany’s Nuremberg, where the trials prosecuting Nazi leaders after World War II were held.
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY Already a member? Log in here