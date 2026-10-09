Pillay dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to ‘survivors of international crimes’

The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize winner, South Africa’s Navi Pillay — who headed the Rwanda genocide tribunal and a UN commission which accused Israel of genocide — dedicates the award to “survivors of international crimes.”

“Let me dedicate this award to all of the survivors of international crimes,” 85-year-old Pillay tells a press conference in the historic courtroom in Germany’s Nuremberg, where the trials prosecuting Nazi leaders after World War II were held.