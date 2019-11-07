MK in Netanyahu’s party: Corbyn ’embarrassing’ Labour, Israel won’t stay silent

Likud MK Nir Barkat publishes a video addressed to UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and the British Jewish community, saying Corbyn was causing “embarrassment” to his party and that Israel “will not be silent” in the face of anti-Semitism.

“Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, I want to explain to you something about our people,” the former Jerusalem mayor and current member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says in the English-language clip. “When you attack one of us, you are attacking all of us. You need to understand that anti-Semitism in 2019 will not be tolerated. Our history shows that what starts as words, quickly leads to violence and even worse. But this time around, the State of Israel stands ready and we will not be silent. With your attacks on Israel’s legitimacy and by promoting hatred of the Jewish state, you are bringing shame on yourself and embarrassment to your party.”

“And to my friends in the Jewish community in Britain, please know that we are always here for you,” Barkat adds. “If you choose to embrace aliyah and come home to Israel, we will welcome you with open arms. We are one people with one heart — in Britain, in Israel, and all over the world, and no enemy will never ever defeat us.”