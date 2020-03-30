Mossad said to obtain more ventilators, masks

The number of coronavirus infections in the West Bank reaches 100, according to the official PA Wafa news agency.

Another nine cases are reported in the Gaza Strip.

Wafa says 20 Palestinians have recovered from the virus and one has died.

According to the Walla news website, the Israel Defense Forces is preparing for the possibility of a more serious outbreak in the West Bank, amid concerns that twin economic and health crises could spark violence directed at Israel.

“When the atmosphere heats up and patience wanes, it happens very quickly,” a security official is quoted as saying. “We’ve already seen in the past few weeks threats by PA officials, with the call to release [Palestinian] security prisoners from jails in Israel, citing the claim they could be infected. It’s heating things up.”

At the same time, the official praises coordination between Israeli and Palestinian officials to stem the pandemic.