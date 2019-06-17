Muslim Brotherhood official blames Egypt prison service for Morsi’s death

Morsi’s son, Ahmed, confirms the death of his father in a Facebook post.

And Mohammed Sudan, leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood in London, described Morsi’s death as “premeditated murder,” saying that the former president was banned from receiving medicine or visits, and there was little information about his health condition.

“He has been placed behind glass cage (during trials). No one can hear him or know what is happening to him. He hasn’t received any visits for a months or nearly a year. He complained before that he doesn’t get his medicine. This is premediated murder. This is slow death.”

A judicial official says Morsi had asked to speak to the court during the session. The judge permitted it, and Morsi gave a speech saying he had “many secrets” that, if he told them, he would be released, but he adds that he wasn’t telling them because it would harm Egypt’s national security.

— AP