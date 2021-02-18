NATO to increase Iraq personnel from 500 to 4,000

NATO is planning to scale up its mission training Iraq’s security forces with thousands of new personnel as the military alliance seeks to help keep the Islamic State group at bay, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.
“The size of our mission will increase from 500 personnel to around 4,000. And training activities will now include more Iraqi security institutions, and areas beyond Baghdad,” Stoltenberg tells reporters after chairing a meeting of NATO defense ministers.
NATO’s training mission was launched in 2018 to help the conflict-ravaged country develop new academies and military schools for its armed forces. It was initially confined to the capital, Baghdad, and neighboring Jordan.
The mission was temporarily suspended last year after a US drone strike killed Iran’s top general at Baghdad airport, angering the Iraqi government.
Stoltenberg says he has spoken with Iraqi leaders and that “everything will be done in full consultation with the Iraqi authorities.” He also underlines that increases in troop numbers would be gradual.
“We will increase the geographical presence of the NATO training mission, beyond the greater Baghdad area, but again, step by step,” Stoltenberg says. The mission was led by Canada for two years, but Denmark is now taking control.
Unlike the US-led coalition in Iraq, NATO’s training effort does not involve combat operations.
I'm proud to work at The Times of Israel
Join the Times of Israel Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
As The Times of Israel's environment reporter, I try to convey the facts and science behind climate change and environmental degradation, to explain - and critique - the official policies affecting our future, and to describe Israeli technologies that can form part of the solution.
I am passionate about the natural world and disheartened by the dismal lack of awareness to environmental issues shown by most of the public and politicians in Israel.
I'm proud to be doing my part to keep The Times of Israel's readers properly informed about this vital subject.
Your support, through membership in The Times of Israel Community, enables us to continue our important work. Would you join our Community today?
Thank you,
Sue Surkes, Environment Reporter
You’re serious. We appreciate that!
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we come to work every day - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
comments