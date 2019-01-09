Navy names new Israeli sub ‘the Dragon,’ in nod to vessel that sank in 1968

Amidst Shin Bet warnings of possible meddling by a foreign nation in the upcoming Israeli election, a new survey by the Pew Research Center shows that 62 percent of the public believes the country’s elections could be tampered with through hacking.

Conversely, 73% of Israeli believe the country is ready to handle a major cyberattack — the most of any other country polled. Meanwhile, 59% fear national security information could be accessed by hackers and 67% fear national infrastructure could be damaged in an attack.

The survey was conducted among residents of 26 nations. Israelis were questioned in June-July of 2018.