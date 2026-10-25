Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Netanyahu claims Iran may try to disrupt election, warns, ‘Don’t test us’

By Lazar Berman Today, 5:37 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement, October 25, 2026. (Screenshot/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement, October 25, 2026. (Screenshot/GPO)

Standing at an Arrow anti-ballistic missile battery two days before the election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeats his warning that Iran or one of its allies could attack in the coming days.

“The IDF is prepared in both defense and offense,” Netanyahu says. “We have intelligence signs that Iran and its proxies could challenge us with attacks in order to disrupt the elections.”

“I warn them,” he continues. “Don’t test us. You will suffer disproportionate blows.”

“We are much stronger than you think,” Netanyahu warns. “Don’t underestimate us. Don’t test us.”

Last week, Channel 13 reported that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said during a recent private meeting that he does not currently see an operational need to strike Iran before the election.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report. 

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