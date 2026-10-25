Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Leading UK Jewish group declares Green Party racist after it said Zionism is racism

By Zev Stub Today, 5:40 pm
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Zev Stub is the Times of Israel's reporter on diaspora affairs and Israeli real estate.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews has voted overwhelmingly to declare the Green Party of England and Wales a racist party, following the party’s approval of a resolution describing Zionism as racism and calling for Israel to be replaced with a Palestinian state.

The board, an umbrella group for British Jews, passed the motion 118-1 at its October plenary meeting today. It means the country’s representative Jewish body will treat the Greens as it would other parties it considers racist.

It will view any party that cooperates politically with the Greens as “failing to take antisemitism with the requisite seriousness.” But it says it “will engage with and support” any member of the party who rejects the “Zionism is racism” resolution and calls for it to be reversed.

The decision follows the Greens’ October 4 adoption of a resolution equating Zionism with racism, while effectively calling for the erasure of Israel. The resolution has been condemned by Jewish and Israeli leaders, along with the European Green Party and some members of its own party.

“The Green Party’s policy brands much of our community, including our synagogues and communal organisations, with that slur,” says Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg. “It gives prejudice against Jews a political licence.”

He calls on the party’s leadership to reverse the policy and address antisemitism within its ranks.

The Board of Deputies will continue to challenge antisemitism in political and public life, it says.

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