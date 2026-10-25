Leading UK Jewish group declares Green Party racist after it said Zionism is racism

The Board of Deputies of British Jews has voted overwhelmingly to declare the Green Party of England and Wales a racist party, following the party’s approval of a resolution describing Zionism as racism and calling for Israel to be replaced with a Palestinian state.

The board, an umbrella group for British Jews, passed the motion 118-1 at its October plenary meeting today. It means the country’s representative Jewish body will treat the Greens as it would other parties it considers racist.

It will view any party that cooperates politically with the Greens as “failing to take antisemitism with the requisite seriousness.” But it says it “will engage with and support” any member of the party who rejects the “Zionism is racism” resolution and calls for it to be reversed.

The decision follows the Greens’ October 4 adoption of a resolution equating Zionism with racism, while effectively calling for the erasure of Israel. The resolution has been condemned by Jewish and Israeli leaders, along with the European Green Party and some members of its own party.

“The Green Party’s policy brands much of our community, including our synagogues and communal organisations, with that slur,” says Board of Deputies President Phil Rosenberg. “It gives prejudice against Jews a political licence.”

He calls on the party’s leadership to reverse the policy and address antisemitism within its ranks.

The Board of Deputies will continue to challenge antisemitism in political and public life, it says.

At our October Plenary Meeting, The Board of Deputies of British Jews has overwhelmingly voted to declare that the Green Party of England and Wales, by having adopted an antisemitic platform, has become a racist party.https://t.co/ruxi07H4We pic.twitter.com/tBoaxDq4tS — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) October 25, 2026