Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Police chief vows to protect integrity of election, doesn’t mention meeting with PM, Ben Gvir

By Noam Lehmann Today, 5:45 pm
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Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy at the scene of a shooting incident in Ramle, May 11, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)
Israel Police Commissioner Daniel Levy at the scene of a shooting incident in Ramle, May 11, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

Police Commissioner Daniel Levy vows to protect the integrity of Tuesday’s election in a statement that does not mention his controversial meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir about the issue.

“We’ve prepared for months for this national mission, and we’ll employ our full strength to ensure a free, fair and safe election,” Levy says in the statement. “Anyone who tries to harm the integrity of the election, intimidate voters or thwart the democratic process ahead, during or after the election will find themselves confronted by a strong, determined, nonpartisan and unyielding police.”

The preparations also include coordinating with the Shin Bet on responding to possible terrorist attacks, and preserving public order as the election results come in, according to the statement.

The statement comes after Levy reportedly met with Netanyahu and Ben Gvir. Levy was summoned by Netanyahu to the meeting after the police chief on Thursday rejected a summons from Ben Gvir, which senior police officials found unusual and possibly inappropriate, according to Hebrew media.

No representatives of the opposition or the Central Elections Committee were invited to today’s meeting, the reports said, raising concerns of election interference.

Today’s three-way meeting was okayed by the Central Elections Committee over the objection of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

The attorney general had said there was no justification for a meeting on election integrity in the days before the vote, and noted that the proper conduct of the election is under the authority of the CEC, not politicians.

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