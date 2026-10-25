Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 25, 2026

Report: Central Elections Committee overwhelmed as complaints surge to record high

By Stav Levaton Today, 5:46 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

The acting director-general of the Central Elections Committee, Attorney Din Livne attends a House committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on, June 1, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
The acting director-general of the Central Elections Committee, Attorney Din Livne attends a House committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on, June 1, 2026. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

A record number of complaints regarding the election campaign have been filed with the Central Elections Committee ahead of Tuesday’s vote, with more than 276 petitions submitted so far – nearly five times as many as in the 2022 election, Ynet reports.

By comparison, the previous five CEC chairs handled a total 288 petitions combined, according to the report. Last week alone, committee chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg ruled on 31 petitions.

The unprecedented volume has reportedly placed a heavy burden on the committee, forcing it to prioritize urgent cases and potentially delay rulings on less pressing matters.

The report highlights the limitations of election campaign laws enacted decades ago, which have struggled to keep pace with the rise of social media, where campaigns have posted a stream of videos and ads, many of which use AI. Even when the committee orders content removed, it cannot prevent others from redistributing it.

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