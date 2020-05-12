Netanyahu insists he wants Yamina in government, but claims they made ‘impossible’ requests

Prime Minister Netanyahu is insisting he wants Yamina in the next government but accuses the national-religious party of rejecting his “generous offer” to join.

“They requested four senior [ministerial] portfolios for six Knesset members,” he claims in a video statement, saying this is “impossible.”

He also complains that Yamina, a member of his right-wing religious bloc, didn’t recommend he be tasked with forming the new government last week.

“I hope a change will occur. In any case, religious Zionism is our blood and flesh. Most religious Zionists voted for Likud, they’re represented by Likud and the Likud-led government will continue to look out for our shared interests and values,” Netanyahu says.