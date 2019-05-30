Netanyahu: Liberman ‘obsessed’ with sabotaging right-wing governments

Benjamin Netanyahu accuses Avigdor Liberman of “systemically sabotaging right-wing governments” at a press conference where the prime minster addresses failing to form a coalition and opting instead to hold an unprecedented second election.

“Liberman systemically topples right-wing governments,” he tells reporters at the Orient Hotel in Jerusalem. “He is the national saboteur when it comes to toppling the right. He’s obsessed.”

Netanyahu says that he offered Liberman “everything he wanted,” but he still refused to join his government. “All of the sudden he’s against the ultra-Orthodox… he’s been making deals with them for 20 years.”

Netanyahu says the Yisrael Beytenu chief scuttled the negotiations because of a personal vendetta against him.

The prime minister says that as a result of Liberman’s refusal to join, his party is “bleeding support.”