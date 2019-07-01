Netanyahu praises ‘outstanding’ preparedness of rescuers at Ben Gurion

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praises the rescue services and the Air Force for “outstanding” preparedness ahead of the landing of the damaged Electra Air flight from Cologne.

The plane, which carried 152 people, blew a tire during takeoff in Cologne, Germany, and officials in Israel feared the weakened landing gear might not support the plane when it touched down. Ben Gurion Airport declared its highest level of alert, Emergency Level 3, and over 100 ambulances and fire trucks were on the tarmac during the landing. Air Force jets were dispatched to meet the incoming plane and assess the damage to the wheels.

“Good news from Ben Gurion,” Netanyahu tweets after the plane landed safely. “I salute the emergency and rescue crews and the Air Force for their outstanding preparations.”