Netanyahu responds to Gantz: ‘Stop spreading spin’

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz releases a video with a final plea to Benjamin Netanyahu to form a unity government before tomorrow’s deadline.

“Citizens of Israel, there are little more than 24 hours left to prevent costly and unnecessary elections,” Gantz says in a video published on his social media outlets.

“I want you to know that I and my friends in Blue and White are making every effort to find a way to form a government without giving up on the basic principles on which we entered politics,” he says.

In a direct call to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Gantz says, “As you promised before the previous election, do not hide behind parliamentary immunity, and go to defend your innocence in court. It is important for me to say — you have the full right to protect yourself but you must not make the Knesset a safe haven for criminals.

Do this so that we can find a solution and form a government. Over half of Israel voted for Blue and White and for Likud, and we have the opportunity and responsibility to form a good unity government in Israel,” he says.



— Raoul Wootliff