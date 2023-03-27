Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Monday, March 27, 2023

Netanyahu said to delay overhaul speech amid reports Ben Gvir threatening to topple coalition

27 March 2023, 10:35 am Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Knesset in Jerusalem, March 22, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s public statement set for 10 a.m. is delayed amid reports that the far-right parties in his coalition are threatening to break up the government if he halts the judicial overhaul.

No new time is giving for the speech, which had been expected to include an announcement of a freeze to the controversial legislation.

Channel 12 news reports that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has threatened to quit the coalition, during a meeting of faction heads.

Unnamed Likud lawmakers tell the Walla news site that Justice Minister Yariv Levin is pressuring Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Ben Gvir to threaten Netanyahu with the dissolution of the government if the legal overhaul is stopped.


