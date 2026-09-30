Netanyahu: Saudis interrogating flydubai suspect, we believe he was trying to crash plane

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that evidence indicates that the flydubai pilot who stabbed his fellow pilot intended to crash the plane.

“This morning there was an extremely serious security incident,” says Netanyahu in a video statement from his office, his first public response to the emergency landing.

“Almost all of the passengers on the flight were Israelis,” he continues.

As the plane drew close to Israel, says Netanyahu, “one of the pilots stabbed the other pilot, and all indications show that he tried to crash the plane along with its passengers.”

He says that he spoke an Israeli passenger: “He told me that the plane went into a dive. He told me that somehow, he managed to break into the cockpit with one of the crew members, and together they managed to stop the pilot while he was attempting to damage the plane’s systems.”

Another crew member then entered the cockpit and managed to stabilize the plane, says Netanyahu.

“We are in continuous contact with the relevant authorities to guarantee the continued safety of the passengers and their safe return home,” says Netanyahu, adding that Israel is also carrying out regular situational assessments.

The Saudis are interrogating the suspect, he says.

He says that he instructed Israel’s security services to take measures to prevent similar attempts in the future.

Netanyahu “salutes the heroes” who “saved many lives and displayed great bravery.”

“They prevented a serious tragedy,” he says.