In rare visit to Hebron, Netanyahu says Jews will remain in divided city ‘forever’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says at the memorial of the 1929 Hebron massacre that the divided West Bank city will never again be empty of Jewish residents.

“We have come here to unite in memory, to express victory over the bloodthirsty rioters who committed the horrific massacre 90 years ago today,” Netanyahu says during his rare visit to the flashpoint city. “They were sure that they kicked us for good, but they made a serious mistake.”

“We have accomplished historical justice, and returned to the city of the patriarchs,” he says. “Hebron will never be empty of Jews.

“We are not strangers in Hebron, we will remain here forever,” he says. “We have not come to dispossess anyone, but nobody will dispossess us either.”

In his remarks, Netanyahu also lauds the Palestinian residents of Hebron who he says “risked their lives” to save Jews during the 1929 massacre.