Netanyahu speaks to falafel seller facing ruin from pandemic

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to Yuval Carmi, a falafel store owner in southern Israel whose story of financial ruin amid the pandemic turned him overnight into a symbol of the economic toll of the virus.

Carmi’s tearful account brought a Channel 13 television crew to tears and his story was covered by numerous media outlets on Sunday.

“I saw you yesterday [on TV] and you touched my heart,” Netanyahu says in the phone call. “And I’ll help you. We’re going to help everyone.”

The prime minister says there have been difficulties in distributing state funds to businesses but says the government will help with bailouts.