Netanyahu speaks with Ben Gvir, Smotrich: ‘We are together and we are staying together’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke tonight with his far-right partners, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and promised to keep their bloc united, Hebrew media report.

Netanyahu’s bloc — which includes his Likud party and the Haredi factions, as well as Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit and Smotrich’s Religious Zionism — is expected to come away with 53 seats in yesterday’s election, considerably short of a 61-seat majority.

Netanyahu’s opponents are also split, leading to heavy speculation about a unity government, a prospect which could see Netanyahu abandon his far-right allies.

Netanyahu, however, told Ben Gvir and Smotrich, “We are together and we are staying together,” according to a report by the pro-government Channel 14.

He is due to speak with the leaders of the Haredi parties, United Torah Judaism and Shas, later, according to the reports.