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Slovenia’s prime minister congratulates Netanyahu on ‘victory’ despite inconclusive result

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Janez Jansa addressing the Slovenian Parliament during a session in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 22, 2026, before appointing him as prime minister, ending a political deadlock after tight elections in March. (Igor Kupljenik/AP)
Janez Jansa addressing the Slovenian Parliament during a session in Ljubljana, Slovenia, May 22, 2026, before appointing him as prime minister, ending a political deadlock after tight elections in March. (Igor Kupljenik/AP)

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Janša congratulates his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, on his “victory” in yesterday’s election, even though Netanyahu’s bloc has lost its majority in the Knesset and has no clear way to form a government.

“Congratulations to [Israel], the only democratic state in the region, on an election with high voter turnout. Congratulations to [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] and [the Likud party] on their victory,” Janša, who is pro-Israel, writes.

He continues, “It is not easy to fight on two fronts and win. We value our dialogue and the longstanding friendship between our countries. We sincerely wish peace and security for the people of Israel and better future for a whole region.”

With nearly 90 percent of votes counted, Netanyahu’s Likud is slated to be the largest party, but his bloc is expected to hold only 53 of the Knesset’s 120 seats. The anti-Netanyahu opposition is also split between Jewish- and Arab-led parties, making the path forward unclear.

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