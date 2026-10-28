Live Update From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026
Vance reaches out to Iran security chief in bid to restart peace talks, WSJ reports
US Vice President JD Vance sent a letter to Iranian Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei in a bid to revive peace negotiations, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing US officials and people familiar with the matter.
The reported outreach comes as US President Donald Trump has threatened to renew attacks on Iran after the US midterm elections on November 3.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
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