Hezbollah chief says terror group doesn’t care who governs Israel

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem says the Iran-backed Lebanese terror group is not concerned with the results of Israel’s election, vowing to continue its “resistance” against the neighboring country no matter who wins.

“We do not concern ourselves with who governs Israel, but let it be perfectly clear that it cannot continue its occupation and must leave our land,” Qassem says in a written statement.

“The resistance will continue… and will stand up to the aggression directed against it and against Lebanon, and there is no room to discuss the disarmament” of Hezbollah “as long as the occupation persists and its aggression continues,” he adds.

The group, which once dominated political life in Lebanon, has been weakened by two wars it launched against Israel since 2023.

In June, Lebanon and Israel signed a framework agreement that is meant to lead to the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual Israeli withdrawal from territory it holds in Lebanon, and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the area.

Israel continues to carry out sporadic strikes and demolitions in and around the territory it holds in southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah refuses to submit to government plans to disarm it.