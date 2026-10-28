Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, October 28, 2026

CEC: 88.6% of votes counted, no change in seat distribution

Today, 9:34 pm
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The Central Elections Committee announces that it has counted 88.6 percent of votes from yesterday’s election.

The makeup of seats has not changed from the previous count. The pro-Benjamin Netanyahu bloc is expected to hold 53 seats, while his opponents will hold 67 — split between 48 for Jewish-led parties and 19 for Arab-led parties.

The tally means 96% of regular ballot boxes have been counted. The counting of ballots from soldiers, diplomats, prisoners and some others will begin at 1 a.m. and is expected to be completed by tomorrow evening.

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