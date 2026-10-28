Erdogan tells Trump Turkey making diplomatic efforts on Strait of Hormuz, Yemen

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told US President Donald Trump by phone that Turkey is making efforts to resolve the issues in the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen diplomatically under its defense alliance with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Erdogan’s office says.

Iran has sought to obstruct the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of its war with the US in late February.

Erdogan also told Trump that Turkey was ready to support the efforts to revive the diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia in order to end the war between them.