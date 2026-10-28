Qatar said to float deal trading UN inpectors’ access to Iran nuclear sites for sanctions relief

Qatar is trying to broker a deal between the US and Iran to resume negotiations and avert renewed fighting after the November 3 US midterm elections, Channel 12 reports, citing three sources involved in the matter.

The proposal would reportedly have Iran allow UN inspectors to visit Iranian nuclear sites that were bombed during previous rounds of fighting, in exchange for some US sanctions relief.

The mediation efforts, supported by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey, come as US Central Command prepares for possible renewed strikes on Iran after the midterm elections. The strikes could target nuclear and energy facilities as well as national infrastructure, the report says.

Saudi officials have urged the White House to give negotiations more time, telling US officials that Iran is deeply concerned about the prospect of a US-Israeli strike following the midterm elections.

“There is some movement. We are waiting for the Iranian response,” one regional source tells Channel 12.