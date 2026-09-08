Netanyahu taps bereaved father Itzik Bonzel for Likud slate, bringing his reserved spots to 10

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu taps bereaved father Itzik Bonzel for a reserved spot on the Likud Knesset slate, bringing the number of candidates who have effectively been given reserved places by the party leader to 10 — one more than the nine he had originally been allocated.

Bonzel, whose son Amit was killed fighting in Gaza in December 2023, will be placed 29th on the slate — meaning he is unlikely to make it into the Knesset. He has gained attention for vocal interruptions and protests at the Knesset and High Court of Justice.

Netanyahu was originally granted eight discretionary slots for candidates of his choosing, two of which were designated for Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and minister Haim Katz, while an additional ninth reserved place was allocated for Defense Minister Israel Katz.

But the slate announced by Likud now includes 10 candidates receiving reserved placements: Israel Katz, Sa’ar, Haim Katz, Talik Gvili, Jacob Bardugo, Elisha Madan, David Peter, Eli Goldschmidt, Bonzel and Amir Avivi.