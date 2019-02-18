Netanyahu to meet with Jewish Home leaders to discuss further merging with far-right parties

A double bomb attack killed 13 people, including 10 civilians, in Syria’s jihadist-held city of Idlib, a war monitor says.
The first blast was caused by a bomb planted under a car in the main city of the Idlib region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says.
After ambulances arrived at the site, a motorcycle bomb then detonated, the Britain-based monitoring group says.
There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which the Observatory said also wounded at least 25.
Idlib, the last major part of Syria still outside the control of the regime of President Bashar Assad, is held by an alliance led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham took administrative control of the whole of the region last month, after overpowering smaller Turkey-backed factions.
The Islamic State group also has sleeper cells in the area.
— AFP
comments