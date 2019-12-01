Netanyahu wishes ‘Mazel tov’ to son of Mumbai terror victims over bar mitzvah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, send best wishes to Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents were killed in the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai when he was 2 years old, and is today celebrating his bar mitzvah.

“I wish that you remain loyal to your people, your country, and your family and continue to have a good and happy life,” Netanyahu says in a video. “Mazel tov, Moishy!”

Rabbi Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg were the directors of the Nariman Chabad House in the Indian city when it was attacked on November 26, 2008. Along with the couple, four other Israeli and American visitors to the house were killed.

The Chabad House was among 12 locations targeted in coordinated shooting and bombing attacks by Lashkar-e-Taiba, an Islamic terrorist organization based in Pakistan, that killed 166 people and injured hundreds more in a three-day rampage in Mumbai.

The child was dubbed “Baby Moshe,” when a photo of his terrified-looking nanny running from the besieged Chabad House clutching the little boy was splashed on the front pages of newspapers around the world.

— with Agencies