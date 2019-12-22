Netanyahu’s lawyer to AG: We reject decision not to investigate leaks from probes

A criminal defense lawyer representing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, “Your decision not to conduct a criminal investigation into leaking investigative material from the prime minister’s cases is unacceptable.”
In November, Mandelblit rejected a request to investigate leaks to the media related to the corruption investigations, stressing that he views such leaks “severely,” but nevertheless “there is no room to check or investigate the incidents.”
Adv. Yossi Cohen, writing to Mandelblit, insists, “There are ways to expose the leaks.”
“The difficulty you describe in investigating the leaks is exaggerated and fundamentally disproportionate,” Cohen charges. “Apart from a polygraph test, there are many other means of revealing the identity of leakers, such as seizing mobile phones (legally of course) or examining computers of public servants.”
— Raoul Wootliff
