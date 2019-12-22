Netanyahu’s lawyer to AG: We reject decision not to investigate leaks from probes
search
home page
Live Now

Government classifies discussions of ICC war crimes probe – report

Move would prohibit disclosure and publication of plans to respond to possible International Criminal Court investigation of alleged Israeli and Palestinian war crimes

By TOI staff Today, 2:09 pm 0 Edit
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on September 3, 2017 (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on September 3, 2017 (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.

[Liveblog]

read more:
comments
Live Now
3:26 pm

Netanyahu’s lawyer to AG: We reject decision not to investigate leaks from probes

A criminal defense lawyer representing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, “Your decision not to conduct a criminal investigation into leaking investigative material from the prime minister’s cases is unacceptable.”

In November, Mandelblit rejected a request to investigate leaks to the media related to the corruption investigations, stressing that he views such leaks “severely,” but nevertheless “there is no room to check or investigate the incidents.”

Adv. Yossi Cohen, writing to Mandelblit, insists, “There are ways to expose the leaks.”

“The difficulty you describe in investigating the leaks is exaggerated and fundamentally disproportionate,” Cohen charges. “Apart from a polygraph test, there are many other means of revealing the identity of leakers, such as seizing mobile phones (legally of course) or examining computers of public servants.”

— Raoul Wootliff