Netanyahu’s office: Flydubai situation ‘under control,’ passengers will be brought home safely
Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations on the emergency landing of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, his office says.
“The situation is under control, and all measures are currently being taken to bring the Israeli passengers back to Israel safely,” says the Prime Minister’s Office.
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