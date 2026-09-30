Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Netanyahu’s office: Flydubai situation ‘under control,’ passengers will be brought home safely

By Lazar Berman Today, 10:49 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held consultations on the emergency landing of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, his office says.

“The situation is under control, and all measures are currently being taken to bring the Israeli passengers back to Israel safely,” says the Prime Minister’s Office.

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