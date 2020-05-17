Nir Barkat after government snub: ‘I’m a long distance runner’

Likud MK and former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat says in a tweet that he welcomes the new government set to be sworn in this afternoon despite not receiving a ministerial position from Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I applaud the establishment of the new government and I am glad that I have done my part for the cause, even if I will not serve as minister. I’m a long distance runner and will continue to work hard for our beloved state in the Knesset,” Barkat says.

Netanyahu earlier said in a statement that Barkat “deserves senior positions in both Likud and the government” but that “unfortunately, this will not happen before the inauguration.”

Netanyahu adds that he “will make a big effort to integrate MK Barkat into a senior government position down the road. “