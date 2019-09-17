Nobel winner says extremist party sent fake messages of his support

Nobel-winning professor Yisrael Aumann files a complaint with the Central Elections Committee against the extremist Otzma Yehudit party, which he says has “spread a false report” that he supported the party.

His lack of support, he clarifies, is not because he disagrees with the party, but because he believes it doesn’t stand a chance to pass the 3.25 percent electoral threshold.

After prospective voters began to receive text messages claiming Aumann’s support, Yamina candidate Naftali Bennett called the famed game theory pioneer.

“I said that if there was a reasonable chance that they’ll pass the threshold, then maybe it would be worthwhile to help them do so,” Aumann told the Srugim website. “But I added that in my view the polls showing them getting four mandates was spin, that they don’t have a reasonable chance of passing the threshold, and that [voters] should back Yamina.”