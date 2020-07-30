Number of active COVID-19 cases drops sharply after Health Ministry changes criteria

Health Ministry statistics show 1,869 new coronavirus cases have been recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 69,903.

The ministry reports two more deaths since the morning, raising the death toll to 499.

The number of active cases drops sharply to 25,628, after the ministry changed its criteria for who is considered sick.

Among the infected, there are 328 people in serious condition, with 102 on ventilators. Another 148 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

The ministry says 26,217 tests were performed yesterday.