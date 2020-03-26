The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Number of coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 2,495; 41 in serious condition
The Health Ministry announces 126 new confirmed coronavirus cases since last night, bringing the total in Israel to 2,495.
It says there are now 41 people in serious condition, up two from yesterday. Another 68 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.
The ministry says 66 people have fully recovered from the virus, while five Israelis have died.
It adds that 5,240 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours and 59,493 people are currently under mandatory home quarantine over concerns they may have been exposed to the virus.
New Mexico cannabis company begins exporting to Israel
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — A New Mexico medical marijuana company has begun exporting cannabis-based medicine to Israel.
Ultra Health spokeswoman Marissa Novel says the company started exporting earlier this month through a partnership with Israeli pharmaceutical group Panaxai.
The medicine was created using hemp grown in Bernalillo County.
Ultra Health is believed to be one of the first US companies to export medical marijuana to Israel.
Ultra Health CEO and president Duke Rodriguez says New Mexico officials played a crucial role in getting the export effort started.
— AP
Navy vet freed from Iranian prison has virus symptoms, seeks transfer to US
WASHINGTON — A Navy veteran released from an Iranian prison last week on a medical furlough says he is sick with symptoms of the coronavirus and is requesting a humanitarian evacuation to the United States for medical treatment.
Michael White was hospitalized yesterday in a ward for coronavirus patients in Iran and has experienced fever, fatigue, a cough and shortness of breath since his furlough last week, according to a statement from Jon Franks, a family spokesman, to The Associated Press.
White, of Imperial Beach, California, “is an immunocompromised cancer patient and his situation is urgent,” Franks says. White has been tested for the coronavirus but the results have not come back.
White was detained in July 2018 while visiting a girlfriend in Iran and was later convicted of insulting Iran’s supreme leader and posting private information.
He is among tens of thousands of prisoners granted medical furloughs by Iran as the country tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
— AP
Health Ministry official: We won’t reach point where we must decide who gets ventilator
A Health Ministry official says there are currently some 4,000 ventilators in Israel.
Dr. Boaz Lev, who heads the ministry’s pandemic unit, tells the Kan public broadcaster that Israel is working to acquire more.
“We won’t get to a situation that [we] need to choose who to administer artificial respiration,” he says.
His comments come amid concerns that there aren’t enough ventilators in the country and that a surge in coronavirus cases could lead medical teams to decide who gets one and who doesn’t.
Blue and White MK says vote on new Knesset speaker to be at 4 p.m.
The Knesset will vote on a new speaker today at 4 p.m., Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn tells Army Radio.
Nissenkorn heads the Arrangements Committee, which will convene at 11:30 a.m. to open the Knesset plenum for the speakership vote.
The vote comes after Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein announced he was resigning yesterday, refusing a High Court order to call a vote on a new speaker by the end of the day.
With his resignation not taking effect until tomorrow morning, the High Court last night suspended his powers and temporarily transferred them to Labor MK Amir Peretz, the Knesset’s most veteran MK, who will oversee the vote on a new speaker.
