Medical official: We won’t reach point where we must decide who gets ventilator

The Health Ministry announces 126 new confirmed coronavirus cases since last night, bringing the total in Israel to 2,495.

It says there are now 41 people in serious condition, up two from yesterday. Another 68 people are in moderate condition and the rest have mild symptoms.

The ministry says 66 people have fully recovered from the virus, while five Israelis have died.

It adds that 5,240 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours and 59,493 people are currently under mandatory home quarantine over concerns they may have been exposed to the virus.