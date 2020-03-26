Arrangements Committee approves convening of plenum for vote on Knesset speaker

The Knesset Arrangements Committee approves Labor MK Amir Peretz’s request to convene the plenum at 4 p.m. for a vote on the next Knesset speaker, in accordance with a High Court ruling.

The request is approved in a nine to seven vote. Any Knesset member wishing to contend for the post must submit his candidacy by 3:30 p.m.

The committee will meet again at 1:30 p.m. after a request to revise the decision was submitted.